Philadelphia issues mandate on face coverings as businesses begin to reopen

Philadelphia businesses are making it clear that customers are expected to wear masks and socially distance themselves.

“It’s the safety of everyone, especially for me if I’m coming in from behind them,” said Byron Ackwood, a North Philadelphia resident.

On Monday, Byron and Nicole Ackwood said that they felt safe dining outside, but are cautious as indoor seating has not been approved. So far, Philadelphia’s Health Department has not fined any businesses for social distancing or mask violations.

Nancy Barton, co-owner of the Philadelphia Brewing Company, says that she is fortunate to have a spacious lot where she can distance picnic tables. Customers have mostly complied to their rules.

“Our customers are really good, there’s maybe been one or two people but we’ve actually given them masks when they came in,” said Barton.

Many other businesses are taking a similar approach to distancing.

Brown's Super Stores, which owns ten ShopRites in Philadelphia, says that they will shop for their customers if they do not want to wear a mask but customers cannot enter their stores without one.

Philadelphia officials have clarified that people are not mandated to wear masks, but that businesses reserve the right to refuse service.

Smak Parlour stylist Beth Nordem says that she doesn’t expect to refuse anyone, but that the shop will enforce them if necessary.

“I did have someone I said, “You really have to have it covering your mouth and nose,” I said it a couple times and it really wasn’t an issue,” she said. “If it has continued to be an issue, I would have to keep saying it or just pleasantly ask them to leave.”

Since outdoor dining resumed, city officials say Philly 311 has received four complaints about blocked sidewalks related to outdoor dining. The Streets Department also received seven complaints directly.

