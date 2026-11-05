Philadelphia leaders condemn boycott ride aimed at Jewish businesses in Rittenhouse Square

The Brief A boycott ride targeting Jewish-owned restaurants around Rittenhouse Square is planned for Sunday, November 8. Regional leaders, clergy, and business owners have publicly condemned the event, calling it antisemitic. Police say safety for all is a top priority, but the exact plans of the rally remain unclear.



A planned boycott and protest against Jewish and Israeli-owned businesses in Philadelphia has sparked condemnation across the state, including from Mayor Cherelle Parker, community leaders, and Jewish organizations. The event, promoted as a "bike boycott," is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, near Rittenhouse Square.

What we know:

A flyer circulating on social media identifies several Jewish-owned businesses for a boycott ride that falls on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht. The event's intent and timing have been widely condemned by city, state, and local religious leaders, according to official statements and interviews.

Mayor Cherelle Parker called singling out businesses because their owners are Jewish "unacceptable and has no place in our city." State Rep. Amen Brown described the event as "disgraceful, hateful, and completely unacceptable" and said, "Targeting Jewish businesses because of who owns them is antisemitism. It is Jew-hatred."

The Philadelphia Council of Clergy Global stated, "Words cannot adequately express our outrage at the hatred directed toward our Jewish neighbors. We stand with Jewish communities and their leaders."

Jewish business owners say they plan to remain open during the boycott. Yehuda Sichel, chef and owner of Huda in Rittenhouse, said, "We will not be terrorized," and stated, "We're not going anywhere. We're absolutely not going anywhere."

Philadelphia police have confirmed that safety and public order are a priority for the upcoming protest. Mayor Parker said police "will maintain safety and order throughout the demonstration, protect nearby residents, businesses, and houses of worship, and safeguard the constitutional rights of those demonstrating peacefully." Mayor Parker said she directed the Police Commissioner to coordinate closely with the community and partner agencies.

Meanwhile, a community food crawl is being organized to support the businesses named in the flyer.

What they're saying:

Jewish organizations have directly labeled the boycott as antisemitic.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia stated, "Marking businesses for removal from Philadelphia is an attempt to intimidate, marginalize and exclude members of the Jewish community from the economic and civic life of our city."

The Philadelphia Council of Clergy Global called for the boycott ride to be canceled and said, "We urge Philadelphians to stand peacefully and visibly with Jewish neighbors, congregations, and businesses."

Officials report that more than 1,000 comments appeared on Mayor Parker's November 5 statement regarding the event on social media. The flyer and boycott have gained attention both locally and statewide, with condemnation issued by Pennsylvania's senators and the state attorney general.

What we don't know:

It is unclear exactly what actions cyclists plan to take during the rally as they ride by the listed businesses, according to statements from police and local business owners.