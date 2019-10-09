Philadelphia man freed from prison after murder conviction overturned

article

A Philadelphia man who has maintained his innocence in a murder case for nearly three decades has been freed from prison after a judge overturned his conviction.

Willie Veasy's long-running appeal came to an end Wednesday morning when a judge tossed out the murder conviction. Veasy spent 27 years in prison.

Veasy's case is one of two that the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office was reviewing due to ties to two former detectives accused of using threats, false promises or abuse to coerce suspects into confessing to murders they didn't commit.

Veasy insisted for decades that he didn't kill John Lewis on a Philadelphia street corner in 1992.

“Mr. Veasy will never get the 27 years he lost to incarceration back, nor will law enforcement get a chance to conduct a thorough investigation with fresh evidence in order to bring the person who killed John Lewis to justice. Our oath requires seeking justice moving forward and looking backward, and it is well past time for Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to have a meaningful policy discussion about what justice for the wrongfully convicted and incarcerated should look like," Philadelphia District Attorney Krasner said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.