Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy leaving his post, sources say

Sources confirm to FOX 29 that Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy is leaving his post.

The region has come to know Abernathy over the past few months with the city's regular coronavirus updates.

According to the City of Philadelphia's website, Abernathy was appointed Managing Director by Mayor Jim Kenney on January 15, 2019. He previously served as First Deputy Managing Director since January 2016, overseeing the city’s major operating departments and their day-to-day functions and he has had direct oversight of the City’s public safety functions.

Abernathy is scheduled to appear via Zoom at a city briefing Tuesday afternoon.

