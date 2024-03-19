Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia mass shooting: 4th suspect still wanted after 8 students shot at SEPTA bus stop

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
4th suspect still wanted in mass shooting at SEPTA bus stop

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect wanted in connection to a shooting at a SEPTA bus stop that left 8 students injured.

PHILADELPHIA - Nearly a week after U.S. Marshals publicly identified a 17-year-old suspect, a manhunt continues across the streets of Philadelphia.

Asir Boone is being sought in connection to a shooting that erupted at a SEPTA bus stop in broad daylight earlier this month.

Eight students, ages 15-17, were shot while waiting for the bus on the 7300 block of Rising Sun Avenue. One of them was critically injured.

Surveillance footage released by police showed three suspects opening fire on the students as a getaway driver waited in the vehicle.

Three suspects, 19-year-old Jermahd Carter and 18-year-olds Jamaal Tucker and Anhile Buggs, have been apprehended.

Last week, federal authorities named Boone as a suspect after he failed to turn himself in despite an ultimatum to him and his family.

U.S. Marshals give parents ultimatum to turn in son by Wednesday morning

U.S. Marshals give the parents of the 17-year-old fourth suspect an ultimatum to turn their son into authorities by Wednesday morning in connection to the mass shooting that left 8 students injured last week.

Philadelphia law enforcement have since announced charges for the suspects currently in custody.

Buggs and Carter are both charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, VUFA 6106/6108, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. 

Tucker has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

He is also alleged to have driven the stolen vehicle used to transport all four suspects wanted for this shooting. Therefore, he is also charged with receipt of stolen property and unauthorized use of an automobile.

All three suspects are additionally charged with seven counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person for the seven victims who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.