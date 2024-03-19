Philadelphia mass shooting: 4th suspect still wanted after 8 students shot at SEPTA bus stop

Nearly a week after U.S. Marshals publicly identified a 17-year-old suspect, a manhunt continues across the streets of Philadelphia.

Asir Boone is being sought in connection to a shooting that erupted at a SEPTA bus stop in broad daylight earlier this month.

Eight students, ages 15-17, were shot while waiting for the bus on the 7300 block of Rising Sun Avenue. One of them was critically injured.

Related article

Surveillance footage released by police showed three suspects opening fire on the students as a getaway driver waited in the vehicle.

Three suspects, 19-year-old Jermahd Carter and 18-year-olds Jamaal Tucker and Anhile Buggs, have been apprehended.

Last week, federal authorities named Boone as a suspect after he failed to turn himself in despite an ultimatum to him and his family.

Philadelphia law enforcement have since announced charges for the suspects currently in custody.

Buggs and Carter are both charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, VUFA 6106/6108, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Tucker has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

He is also alleged to have driven the stolen vehicle used to transport all four suspects wanted for this shooting. Therefore, he is also charged with receipt of stolen property and unauthorized use of an automobile.

All three suspects are additionally charged with seven counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person for the seven victims who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.