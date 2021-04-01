Philadelphia moving to Phase 1C in vaccine rollout

Additional groups in Philadelphia will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday as the city moves into Phase 1C.

The Health Department has asked vaccine providers, including pharmacies, to allow these prioritized groups to set appointments. These first four groups are:

Sanitation workers

Maintenance and janitorial staff

Utility workers

Postal and package delivery workers

Previously prioritized groups in Philadelphia Phase 1A and 1B are still eligible and are encouraged to seek out vaccination opportunities.

Other groups prioritized in Philadelphia Phase 1C, including those in higher education, public-facing finance roles, transportation (including airport and train workers, and taxi and rideshare workers), construction, telecommunications and IT, the press, the legal industry, and public health workers will be made eligible later in April.

VACCINE HEADLINES:

Advertisement

Pennsylvania to make all adults vaccine eligible by April 19

15 million J&J COVID vaccines thrown away after ingredient mix-up

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe, strongly protective in kids as young as 12

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter