Philadelphia officials expected to announce whether or not city will move to Green Phase Friday

Philadelphia officials are expected to announce Tuesday afternoon whether or not the city will move to the Green Phase of reopening later this week.

Earlier this month Mayor Jim Kenney identified July 3 as a target date for moving fully into the green phase, despite the city technically moving to green with the rest of southeastern Pennsylvania last Friday.

The city is expected to announce whether or not they will proceed with that plan during their 1 p.m. press conference on Tuesday.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley discussed the issue on Good Day Philadelphia on Monday and explained that the city was unlikely to " meet the targets that we had laid out to go to green."

One of the biggest targets Dr. Farley has pointed to in the past was a consistent decrease in cases over four weeks. He also says the city may not be meeting their daily case targets.

Health officials have reported an average of more than 100 new cases per day in the city for the last week, which is an increase from prior weeks.

Advertisement

____

RELATED COVERAGE:

___

On Friday, Dr. Farley claimed that increased testing does not explain the increased case count because the percentage of positive tests is also up.

"We're reevaluating now, and we'll have an answer for you on what exactly we're going to do tomorrow," Farley said Monday.

The city is not currently considering closing businesses and activities that have already resumed as part of previous reopening phases, according to Dr. Farley.

On Friday, city leaders issued a mandatory order which requires residents to wear masks in all public indoor settings, and in outdoor settings if people are less than six feet from people from different households.

While officials say the order will not be enforced by the Philadelphia police they hope the requirement will result in more people wearing masks and mitigate further spread of the coronavirus.

You can watch the 1 p.m. press conference on FOX 29, FOX29.com, or in the FOX 29 News app.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP