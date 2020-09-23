Philadelphia officials prepare for protests following grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

article

Philadelphia officials say they are preparing for potential protests and large crowds after a Kentucky grand jury indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

So far, Philadelphia officials say they are aware of one planned protest Wednesday evening. They added that additional demonstrations could develop in real-time.

The Philadelphia Police Department will increase officer presence in Center City, including in commercial areas and other key locations. Officers will also be deployed to commercial areas around the city.

"I know that many Philadelphians are feeling disappointed, frustrated, and even outraged, following today’s announcement by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron,” said Mayor Kenney. “The City of Philadelphia fully supports the First Amendment rights of our residents, but we also want to ensure that any demonstration activity that happens is done in a safe, lawful manner. We are not aware of any specific threats of violence or looting, but we are sharing guidance to help businesses be prepared in case the situation escalates.”

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

___

Drivers should expect some delays in the area of City Hall, officials say.

In a statement released Wednesday, officials made it clear they were not recommending all storefront businesses board up their doors and windows. Instead, they suggested "businesses that are openly accessible because of past vandalism or other reasons should board up so that their properties are properly sealed off."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!