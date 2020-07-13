Philadelphia officials release statement after videos surface of apparent block party

Philadelphia officials have released a statement after videos surfaced on social media appearing to show a large gathering over the weekend in southwest Philadelphia.

A number of videos surfaced early Sunday morning showing a large group of people taking part in a block party. The city says police are working to verify the validity of the videos.

According to a number of tweets, the gathering was part of an event hosted on 55th Street near Belmar Street.

Philadelphia's Department of Public Health has previously advised that social gatherings not exceed 25 participants.

"Current guidance from the Department of Public Health advises that social gatherings not exceed 25 participants; and with events of any size, the wearing of masks and need for social distancing are critical," city officials said in a statement released Monday.

While some videos appear to show uniformed and masked police officers at the scene, the city said in the statement that they are "waiting on confirmation about whether any complaints were received by the PPD."

They added, "No permits for block parties of any kind are being issued. The City strongly discourages any large gatherings."

The city's full statement can be found below:

"The Philadelphia Police Department is still working to verify the validity of the videos in question. The City did not receive any complaints about such an event via 311, and we are waiting on confirmation about whether any complaints were received by PPD. No permits for block parties of any kind are being issued. The City strongly discourages any large gatherings. Current guidance from the Department of Public Health advises that social gatherings not exceed 25 participants; and with events of any size, the wearing of masks and need for social distancing are critical. If residents see large gatherings, they are encouraged to report them to 311 or, if after normal business hours, can contact 911."

