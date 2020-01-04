Philadelphia police ask assistance locating missing 9-year-old child in Frankford

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing nine-year-old child.

According to officials, Jeremiah Collins-Lee was last seen Saturday at 3 p.m. on the 1600 block of Harrison Street.

Collins-Lee is described as 5’0” and 90 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Fortnite shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Collins-Lee is urged to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or dial 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP