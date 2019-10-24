Philadelphia police chief inspector facing sex assault charges

article

A Philadelphia police chief inspector is facing charges of sex assault, authorities announced Thursday.

Police say 54-year-old Carl Holmes has been charged with the commission of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and other sexual offenses against three complaining witnesses.

Holmes surrendered to police Thursday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Department has suspended Chief Inspector Holmes for 30 days with intent to dismiss.

Holmes was hired by the Police Department in March 1990.

It wasn't immediately clear if Holmes has a lawyer.

The arrest comes just months after Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned amid allegations that he failed to investigate sexual harassment claims against another supervisor because he had once dated the accuser.