Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw responds to ongoing gun violence

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw joined Good Day on Friday to discuss the city's ongoing battle with gun violence and steps that must be taken to reclaim and preserve the safety of the city.

As of midnight Friday, homicides in Philadelphia have gone up 33 percent from 2019's number. So far in 2020, the city has tallied with 286 homicides which is 74 more than August of 2019. It's also more than the city saw in all of 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013.

Outlaw, who took over as police commissioner in February, says she believes that the Philadelphia police force is just one piece of the equation, and communities and city leaders must play an active role in squashing the rash of gun violence.

The commissioner also answered questions from FOX 29 viewers that ranged in context from parental guidance to parole for repeat violent offenders.

Outlaw says she is not averse to the criticism she has heard during her tenure in Philadelphia, but acknowledged that sneers won't help the eliminate the spate of violent crimes.

"We all have a role to play, I'll be a sounding board, but at some point it's one thing to spout off some pretty hateful things but I'm really not for it if you're not for solutions." Outlaw said. "Come to the table, you can say what you want, say what you need, but at this point, children are dying, people are hurt. It doesn't fix anything."

