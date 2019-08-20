Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigns after mayor reads bias lawsuit

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned Tuesday amid allegations that members of his department engaged in sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against two women serving in the ranks.

“Today, Commissioner Ross tendered his resignation. I am disappointed, because he’s been a terrific asset to the Police Department and the City as a whole," Mayor Kenney said.

Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Richard Ross (Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

Kenney added, “New allegations of sexual harassment as well as gender and racial discrimination among the rank and file have recently been brought to my attention. While those allegations do not accuse Commissioner Ross of harassment, I do ultimately believe his resignation is in the best interest of the Department.

The city last summer implemented a new sexual harassment prevention policy and changes designed to prevent discrimination and harassment, Kenney said in his statement.

“Last summer, the City implemented a new sexual harassment prevention policy and a series of internal reforms designed to prevent workplace discrimination and harassment throughout the government. While rolling out a new policy understandably takes time, I do not believe the Police Department has taken the necessary actions to address the underlying cultural issues that too often negatively impact women—especially women of color. I will be enlisting the help of an independent firm to investigate the recent allegations and to make recommendations to overcome some of the discrimination and harassment within the Department," the mayor said.

Kenney spokeswoman Deana Gamble said Ross offered his resignation after Kenney learned details of the allegations by the women, including one who says she once had an affair with Ross.



The corporal and patrol officer made the allegations against several department employees. Gamble said Ross knew about the alleged harassment and failed to respond adequately.

An amended version of the women's federal lawsuit was filed Monday.

"The mayor wanted to figure out what occurred," Gamble said. "After he read the complaint, the mayor decided to accept his resignation."

The lawsuit alleges discrimination, a hostile work environment, retaliation and other counts. It says the women "have suffered continuous and ongoing sexual harassment and discrimination by both co-workers and supervisors," including groping, sexual comments and sexual advances, and that they faced retaliation for complaining about it.

The lawsuit, in which Ross and the city are among the defendants, was filed by a corporal and an officer, one black, the other black Hispanic. It claimed Ross had had a two-year relationship with one of the women, an affair that ended in 2011.

The women's civil lawyer, Ian Bryson, said they had not expected Ross to resign.

"If that's what it takes to shed light on this issue, then we see it as a win for working people," Bryson said.

The lawsuit said when one of the women told Ross she had been subjected to sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, he responded brusquely.

"Commissioner Ross declined to act on her report, and instead suggested, `So why don't you just order his dumb ass to go sit down and get out of your face officer,"' the lawsuit alleged.



Ross has been with the Philadelphia Police Department since 1989 and was appointed police commissioner in January 2016. Ross served in a number of roles, working in Patrol, Special Operations, Detective Bureau, Homicide and Internal Affairs.

As of now, Christine M. Coulter will act as commissioner for the Philadelphia Police Department, officials confirmed.

Ross’ resignation is effective immediately.

Ross didn't immediately return a message seeking comment from FOX 29. News of the resignation comes less than a week after a police shooting and 8-hour standoff in North Philadelphia.

The FOP released the following statement:

"We are saddened to learn of Commissioner Ross's sudden resignation. Commissioner Ross has served the rank and file officers and the residents of this city with honor and respect over his three-decade tenure with the department," FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby said.

He added, "The commissioner has served in every rank of the department and is a shining example that hard work and dedication can lead you to the top of your profession. We will miss his passion and guidance for this great police department."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.