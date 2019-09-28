Philadelphia police officer arrested on separate assault charges

article

A Philadelphia police officer is arrested and charged with three separate assault counts, officials say.

Philadelphia police officials confirm Officer Novice Sloan has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, along with two other assault charges.

The incident in which the assaults allegedly occurred took place August 8, 2019.

In a statement released Saturday, District Attorney Larry Krasner stated:

To all victims of sexual violence in Philadelphia: The District Attorney’s Office is here for you. If for whatever reason you do not feel comfortable or safe filing a complaint with the Police Department or other law enforcement agencies, please reach out to my office by calling the DAO Special Investigations Unit at 215-686-9921. Our Community Engagement Unit can also connect you with health and trauma services.​​​​​

In addition, Women Against Abuse is the City of Philadelphia’s partner agency in supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence. Please call the 24-hour Women Against Abuse hotline at 1-866-723-3014 for crisis intervention, safety planning, and referrals.

Officer Sloan's bail is set at $1 million.

No other details have been released. Officials did not indicate whether Officer Sloan would continue in the position or not. Officer Sloan worked in the 17th Police District.