Philadelphia police officer charged with sexual assault; $1M bail set

A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and other offenses.

Bail has been set at $1 million for Officer Novice Sloan.

The 28-year-old was arrested Friday and is charged with sexual assault, indecent assault and simple assault.

Authorities said the alleged assault occurred on Aug. 8 but didn't provide additional details.

Sloan is assigned to the 17th police district in South Philadelphia.

In a statement, District Attorney Larry Krasner called the charges "incredibly serious."

The district attorney's office urged any other potential sexual assault victims to call its Special Investigations Unit.

To all victims of sexual violence in Philadelphia: The District Attorney’s Office is here for you. If for whatever reason you do not feel comfortable or safe filing a complaint with the Police Department or other law enforcement agencies, please reach out to my office by calling the DAO Special Investigations Unit at 215-686-9921. Our Community Engagement Unit can also connect you with health and trauma services. — District Attorney Larry Krasner

It wasn't immediately known if Sloan had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR), a Philadelphia nonprofit, has free counseling services available, regardless of how much time has passed since the trauma. WOAR’s 24/7 Hotline number to help victims is 215-985-3333.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.