Philadelphia police officer kills wife, self in Juniata Park

PHILADELPHIA - Officials are investigating after they say a Philadelphia police officer shot and killed his estranged wife before killing himself in Juniata Park Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Weymouth Street.

Police responded to the home for a welfare check after the officer failed to show up for work.

The officer, who has yet to be identified, had been on the force for 11 years and worked out of the 19th district.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.