Philadelphia police officer shot in city's Logan section, sources say

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia police officer shot in city’s Logan section, sources say

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the foot in the city's Logan section Wednesday night, according to sources.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the city’s Logan section, according to sources.

It happened on the 1500 block of West Somerville Avenue Wednesday around 7 p.m. Video from SKYFOX showed investigators gathered around a car. 

The 35th District officer was shot in the foot, sources say. Another person was also shot at the scene. We're told by sources that person has died. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

