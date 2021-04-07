Philadelphia police officer shot in city’s Logan section, sources say

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the city’s Logan section, according to sources.

It happened on the 1500 block of West Somerville Avenue Wednesday around 7 p.m. Video from SKYFOX showed investigators gathered around a car.

The 35th District officer was shot in the foot, sources say. Another person was also shot at the scene. We're told by sources that person has died.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

