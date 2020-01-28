Philadelphia police search for man accused of raping woman in LOVE Park

Philadelphia police are investigating a rape they say occurred in Center City over the weekend.

The incident took place on the 1500 block of JFK Boulevard Saturday around 5:20 a.m. at Philadelphia's LOVE Park.

According to police, the 41-year-old woman just got off the El and was walking through LOVE Park when a man came up behind her and punched her several times, knocking her to the ground. Investigators say the woman was raped at the park.

Several witnesses heard the victim's screams and called 911. The suspect fled on foot south through LOVE Park to the area of 15th and Market streets to the stairwell that leads to SEPTA's Center City Concourse.

The suspect attempted to hide from police by going inside the stairwell. A struggle ensued between the suspect and police and the man dropped approximately 20-25 feet below and fled.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video at SEPTA's Center City Concourse.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP