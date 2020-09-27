Philadelphia police search for missing 1-month-old baby

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 1-month-old boy.

James Brown was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 24 on the 5500 block of Spruce Street in West Philadelphia. The baby weighs around 10 pounds and has a light brown complexion. He has black eyes and hair.

James Brown

According to police, the baby was last seen by his father James Garrett who is not being cooperative with police.

Anyone with any information on the baby's whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

James Garrett

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!