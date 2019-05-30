Philadelphia police search for missing 14-year-old boy

article

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from Northeast Philadelphia.

Nathaniel Norris was last seen around 6 p.m. on Monday, May 27 on the 7100 block of Large Street.

Norris is described as 6-foot-3, 196 lbs., thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a red/black sweatshirt, tan pants, black/white sneakers and he had a blue backpack.

Police say he has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD and ODD. Norris may frequent the area of Jardell Playground.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to please contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.