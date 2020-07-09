Philadelphia police search for missing boy, 2, last seen Tuesday

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 2-year-old boy.

King Hill was last seen at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday at 31st Street and Page Street.

King is described as three feet tall with a thin build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with any information on King’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Special Victims at 215-685-3257 or 911.

