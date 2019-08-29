Philadelphia police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from North Philadelphia.

Amiyah Freeman went missing on Aug. 10 from the 2300 block of North Broad Street.

Amiyah Freeman was last seen on Aug. 10. Police believe she may be in danger.

She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 130 pounds. Freeman is known to hang out around the areas of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue.

"This past Saturday, some of the family members received an instant message from her Instagram account allegedly from her stating that she was being held against her will at an unknown location," Special Victims Unit Captain Mark Burgmann said at a Thursday press conference.

Police say Freeman sent her family a picture of the car she was allegedly taken in. Officers say they found the car, but the driver told them he gave her a ride for 10 minutes. Police believe she may be in danger.

Anyone with any information on Freedman's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 215-686-8477 (TIPS) or 911.