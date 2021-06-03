Philadelphia police searching for missing mom, 2-month-old bay

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing woman and her 2-month-old daughter.

According to police, 27-year-old Amber Nichols and Sophia Watson were last seen on Wednesday, June 2 around 6 a.m. on 4100 block of Freeland Avenue.

Nichols is 5-foot-7, 160 lbs., with a medium build, light complexion, blonde hair and green eyes. She has a feather tattoo behind left ear and removed piercing scar by left eye.

Watson has a light complexion, green eyes and blonde hair.

They left in a Silver Honda Accord PA Tag# LHT-7215. They could be heading to Illinois or the Kensington and Allegheny area.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.

