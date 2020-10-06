Philadelphia Police seek assistance locating missing 13-year-old girl

article

Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officials said 13-year-old Samaya Jennings-Williams was last seen on the 5000 block of Chestnut Street on Tuesday, September 8.

Samaya is described as 5’4” and weighing about 128 pounds. She has a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Samaya’s whereabouts to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.

