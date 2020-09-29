Philadelphia restaurants can expand indoor dining to 50% occupancy starting Friday

Philadelphia restaurants will soon be able to expand their indoor dining occupancy to 50% capacity, city officials announced Tuesday.

City officials announced Tuesday that the city's restaurants could expand their occupancies beginning on Friday, Oct. 2.

Restaurants elsewhere in Pennsylvania were permitted to expand to 50% capacity back on Sept. 21.

At the time, the city had opted to remain at the 25% capacity limit that resumed in Philadelphia on Sept. 8 due to case counts.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley had said if the case counts continued to decline, the city would target October for a move to 50%.

State regulations on expanded indoor dining required restaurants to complete an online self-certification form.

Restaurants will also need to continue following city rules, including:

Tables must be spaced so diners at different tables are 6 feet apart

Limit of four persons to a table

No seating at bars

Servers required to wear masks and face shields

Restaurants are urged to improve ventilation by opening windows and doors, or improving heating and air conditioning systems.

It also requires that serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11:00 p.m. and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight. This applies to both restaurants that do not self-certify to increase to 50% and those that choose to stay at 25%. There is no change to the requirements for the temporary sale of cocktails-to-go and takeout alcohol sales from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license.

Dr. Farely said Tuesday that the city will be looking into loosening other social distancing restrictions, but added that they may have to reimpose some of them if cases rise.

59 new coronavirus cases and one additional death were reported in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

