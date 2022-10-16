Philadelphia roars with excitment and happiness as Phillies advance to NLCS

Cheers were exploding out of Citizens Bank Park after the Philadelphia Phillies big win. Phillies fans are stoked after the team won the division series against the Atlanta Braves three to one, but the good vibes kicked off hours before the game.

Before the first pitch, fans pre-games at the Red October block party.

"It’s going pretty good. I like the atmosphere. Everybody is happy with this team," fan AJ Guadalupe said.

"I’m really excited to be here. This is my first playoff game ever and I just hope they win," Desmond Virga commented.

"It’s been 11 years since we’ve been here, so I’m excited. Everybody’s excited," November Palmer stated.

The Phils got ahead, never letting the Braves catch up, clinching the series in Game Four to the roars of celebration.

The Phillies are now four wins away from the World Series and some fans will be packing their bags and heading west.