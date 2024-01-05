Philadelphia snow forecast: First flurries fall as region braces for messy conditions

Philadelphia and surrounding areas are bracing for a coastal storm that will bring rain, snow or a mix of both to parts of the Delaware Valley this weekend.

Saturday morning saw the first snow and rain encroach the western suburbs and South Jersey.

Forecasters report snow in parts of Chester County and Wilmington, with rain falling in Cape May County.

Snow falls near Christiana, Del.

Latest models show the rain-snow line lifting north of Philadelphia and impacting places west of the city with a slushy mix that will eventually switch to mostly rain.

Snow in West Chester.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the system has lots of moisture and a lot of energy, but the Delaware Valley does not have the cold temps to produce a heavy snow, which is why the weekend's storm will be more of a rain event. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning will be a cold night, but temps will rise Saturday to near 40 degrees, which is too warm to sustain heavy snowfall.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of the Lehigh Valley, while most areas can expect a dusting or all rain.

The National Weather Service adds that Philadelphia has a three percent chance of seeing an inch or more of snow, meaning the ongoing streak of more than 700 days without measurable snow should continue.

The rain and snow will end overnight, and we're dry on Sunday, except for the Poconos. Some snow will return, only in the Poconos, Sunday afternoon.

On the topic of the Poconos, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the northernmost reaches of our area, including Northampton, Carbon and Monroe counties.

Forecasters believe these places could see snowfall totals between 6–10 inches between Saturday afternoon and late-day Sunday.

The weekend storm will also bring howling winds that forecasters say will gust up to 30 MPH in the city and even harder in interior parts of South Jersey overnight.

When is the next storm threat?

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on a storm system with the potential to be much stronger than the one that will move through the area next weekend.

Another system that appears likely to impact the area next week could bring heavy rain, with amounts of two to three inches possible. That much rain would lead to flooding. The storm is also packing the potential to bring strong and possibly damaging winds that could lead to downed trees and power lines.

Significant coastal flooding is possible during high tide cycles Tuesday and Wednesday.

So far, forecasters expect the worst of that storm to impact the area late Tuesday or Tuesday night, with some significant impacts occurring Wednesday morning.

Stay up to date with the latest changes in the forecast by downloading the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.