Philadelphia snow forecast: How much snow will we get from Friday's storm?

The Delaware Valley is bracing for a winter storm that forecasters say could drop between 4-6 inches of fresh powder in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for southeastern Pennsylvania and most of southern New Jersey until 10 p.m. Friday.

Counties to the far north and west of Philadelphia, including parts of Bucks County and across the river in Mercer County, are under a Winter Storm Advisory.

Several school districts across the region have canceled school Friday, and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has declared a snow emergency.

While Friday's storm isn't supposed to be a major snowmaker, forecasters say it has the potential to dump up to 8 inches in some areas during the daylight hours.

How much snow will fall?

How much snow you see on Friday depends on where you live!

Philadelphia, areas mainly west of the city and interior parts of New Jersey are in the sweetspot of Friday's storm, with 4-6 inches forecasted.

Places that usually bear the brunt of winter storms like Reading, Allentown and parts of The Poconos should expect lighter accumulations between 2-4 inches.

Coastal parts of southern New Jersey and the lower half of Delaware are only expected to get up to inches of snow, with just a coating possible in some places.

How long will the storm last?

Forecasters expect Friday's storm to be a daytime weather event, starting in the morning and wrapping up just after sunset.

Most of the region can expect to see flakes start to fall around 6 p.m. as the winter storm moves in from the south, starting slow and becoming more intense.

The storm will eventually spread to engulf the entire region by 9 p.m. and produce widespread snowfall through the afternoon and into the early parts of the evening.

Philly's single-day snowfall streak

The National Weather Service on Thursday noted that it's been over 1,100 days since Philadelphia had 6 inches of snow fall in a single day.

They added that Philadelphia got 7.5 inches in January 2022 - over 700 days ago – but that storm spanned two days.

Philadelphia recently snapped a nearly two-year snow drought when just over an inch of snow blanketed the city for the first time in over 700 days.

What's next?

The snow is supposed to be contained to Friday, meaning Saturday will be a day dedicated to digging out of whatever mess is left behind.

While the snow may be gone, forecasters say the below-freezing temperatures will persist on Saturday with highs expected to be in the low 20s.

It may look warm outside over the weekend as bright sunshine is expected, but temperatures through Monday will barely crack the mid-30s.

The good news is that a thaw out is on the horizon. Forecasters expect temperatures to climb back into the 40s by Tuesday and the lower 50s by mid-week.

The catch? Forecasters believe rain will accompany the balmy temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday to continue the region's wet weather pattern.