Philadelphia weather: Soaking showers return Saturday, but a spring-like warm up is on the way

Another round of soaking showers will drench most of the Delaware Valley on Saturday as the region stays stuck in a wet weather pattern, but forecasters say a spring-like warm-up is on the way.

The weekend will start with a sunny and balmy Friday, with highs in Philadelphia and surrounding areas nearing 60 degrees by late afternoon. Areas along the New Jersey shore, meanwhile, will stay below 50 degrees, and temperatures north and west of the city will hover around 50 degrees.

The sunshine will not carry over into Saturday as clouds thicken overnight to set the stage for our third rainy day this week. The incoming rain paired with the already waterlogged ground has forecasters worried that some minor flooding could occur on Saturday.

The rain will vary in intensity throughout the day for most of the region, but forecasters expect the heaviest rain to fall on Saturday night. The bulk of the storm will clear the region before midnight, but some lingering showers may persist.

When will the rain start and end?

FOX 29's Sue Serio expects scattered showers to start between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., with more widespread rain in places far west of Philadelphia. Showers will mostly engulf the region during the afternoon, with the heaviest downpours north and west of the city.

Forecasters say the heaviest downpours will happen in Philadelphia and surrounding areas around 7 p.m. and continue through 10 p.m. The bulk of the storm will skew north and west of the city, but soaking showers could cover neighboring areas in New Jersey and Delaware.

Showers are expected to wrap up around midnight in most places, but areas along the New Jersey coast could continue to see punishing rain through the early morning hours. As the storm pulls away, forecasters believe temperatures will drop overnight and be made colder by changing winds from the northwest.

How much rain will fall?

Philadelphia is expected to see 1.5 inches of rain from Saturday's storm.

The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for all of South Jersey and Delaware as another round of rain could overflow rivers, creeks and streams.

In addition, a Flood Watch has been issued for all Pennsylvania counties near Philly, minus Chester, along with Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties from early Saturday afternoon through Sunday night.

Rain will soak waterlogged grounds left by two previous rainstorms this week, meaning areas that don't normally flood could run over. Ponding on roadways and sidewalks could make travel plans particularly treacherous throughout the day on Saturday.

What's next?

A meaningful warm-up is in store for the Delaware Valley, with temps nearing 70 degrees next week.

Temperatures will tumble on Sunday and Monday in the wake of Saturday's storm, as winds from the northwest will make temperatures in the 40s and 50s feel even colder. Forecasters expect a meaningful warm-up on Tuesday with lots of sunshine that will set the stage for a spring-like stretch through mid-week.

Temperatures on Tuesday will reach 60 degrees with sunshine and climb over the next several days to reach highs close to 70 degrees by Thursday.