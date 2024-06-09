Philadelphia weekend shootings: 1 killed and 8 injured, including three teenagers
PHILADELPHIA - Another weekend in Philadelphia marred by gun violence as at least eight different shootings erupt across the city, leaving one person dead.
The shootings began late Saturday night when a 25-year-old man was critically injured on the 2700 block of Snyder Avenue around 11:15 p.m.
Police say an argument between the victim and two male suspects escalated into a physical altercation before one suspect shot the victim in the stomach.
Less than 20 minutes later, a double shooting on the 5900 block of Spruce Street left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition, and an 18-year-old girl in stable condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Deadly dispute heard on 911 call as Montgomery County man charged with murder
- 6 arrested after large 'unruly' crowds force summer event to shut down in South Jersey
- 4 men sought in retail theft of specialty toy guns: officials
Sunday morning began with three separate shootings that struck a 16-year-old boy, 20-year-old man and 28-year-old man over the course of approximately 40 minutes.
The 20-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot by a suspect while traveling on 5th Street towards Roosevelt Boulevard.
The 28-year-old man was shot when police say an argument with three suspects at a bodega on 6th and Luzerne streets turned violent.
All three victims are in stable condition.
Several hours later, a homicide investigation was sparked when a 41-year-old man was fatally struck multiple times on the 2100 block of North 24th Street.
The violence continued into Sunday afternoon around 4:22 p.m., when police say a double shooting at the intersection of 22nd and McKean Streets in South Philly left two 30-year-old men in critical condition.
No arrests have been made in any of these shootings as police search for suspects.