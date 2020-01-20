article

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) is expected to announce legal action against the School District of Philadelphia Monday amid ongoing asbestos problems.

PFT President Jerry Jordan will "call attention to the profound injustice of the toxic schools in which educators and children are required to work and learn," according to the teacher's union.

Jordan will be joined by attorneys, union members, parents and students to announce legal proceedings against the School District of Philadelphia to address the ongoing issue.

"Time and again, the School District has claimed that their actions are out of an abundance of caution. What we've seen time and again is the District's willingness to throw caution to the wind and as a result put children and educators at risk," said Jordan.

"As we commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day here in Philadelphia, it should be lost on none of us that the facilities crisis unfolding in our schools is the type of profound racial injustice that Dr. King so relentlessly fought to overcome," Jordan said in a statement.

"Dr. King said that the ongoing segregation in public education was effectively 'a part of the historical design to submerge [African-Americans] in second-class status.' Our children and their educators deserve so much more, and [Monday] we announce another action in our ongoing fight for healthy schools."

