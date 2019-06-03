Phillies select Bryson Stott in first round of 2019 MLB Draft

The Phillies have selected Bryson Stott, a 21-year-old shortstop from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in the first round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

“We selected a dynamic middle infielder who can play exceptional defense, hit for average and hit for power,” Johnny Almaraz, Director of Amateur Scouting, said. “He is a leader, has tremendous intangibles and we expect great things from him."

Scott is a 21-year-old left-handed hitter who was selected as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, which recognizes the nation’s top collegiate shortstop. He was also named the Mountain West’s Tony Gwynn Co-Player of the Year and selected as a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.