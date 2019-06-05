Phillies to commemorate Chairman David Montgomery at Citizens Bank Park memorial Thursday

article

The Philadelphia Phillies are holding a memorial to commemorate chairman David Montgomery who passed away on May 8. He died following a five-year battle with cancer at the age of 72.

The David P. Montgomery Celebration of Life begins at 3:05 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. The public is welcome to attend the memorial.

“One of David’s favorite times of the year was the MLB draft,” said David’s wife Lyn Montgomery. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate David’s life, and his love of the game, than to invite his friends, colleagues and Phillies fans into his second home at the conclusion of the draft.”

Phillies alumni Jimmy Rollins, Mike Schmidt, Charlie Manuel, Ryan Howard, Jim Thome, Randy Wolf, Bob Boone will be at the service. Other alumni will also be in attendance. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell will also take part in the service.

Fans joining the memorial service should enter the ballpark through the Third Base Gate, which will open at 2 p.m. Parking in lots at Citizens Bank Park will be free for those attending the celebration.

Montgomery had served as the team president during the Phillies' 2008 World Series championship season. As a result of his long career in baseball, he was recognized as one of the most respected and admired executives in the sport according to team officials.

Montgomery spearheaded the team's transition from Veterans Stadium to Citizens Bank Park in 2004 and led the organization during its most successful period from 2007-2011. The Phillies won five straight National League East titles, two NL pennants and one World Series in that span.

"David was one of Philadelphia's most influential business and civic leaders in his generation," Phillies owner John Middleton said. "He was beloved by everyone at the Phillies."