Philly Mask Mandate: City to address change in mask guidance Wednesday

The City of Philadelphia will address COVID restrictions including a mask mandate, at a scheduled news conference Wednesday morning. Both Mayor Jim Kenney and Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole will discuss provide an update to the city's response to the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Restaurants and Lodging Association sent a notice late Tuesday afternoon to their members claiming they were hearing the city would be requiring businesses mandate vaccines for all customers and employees or require masks indoors.

The city’s possible changes come as Governor Tom Wolf announced a commonwealth vaccine or COVID test requirement for some employees Tuesday.

According to data from the CDC’s COVID-19 tracker, the city of Philadelphia has recently seen ‘substantial’ community spread of the virus.

During last week’s briefing, Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole addressed a recent spike in case counts, including doubling of cases twice in a two-week span in the middle of July. In the same the COVID-19 response briefing on Aug. 3, Dr. Bettigole stated that she would not ‘rule out’ a mask mandate.

Dr. Bettigole faced a number of questions about new measures last week in the wake of the news that New York would be implementing new rules that would require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, entertainment, and fitness. As of last week, Dr. Bettigole stated that was not something the city has actively been discussing.

