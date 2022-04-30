Philly police investigate homicide in Logan; 13-year-old critically injured; Cloudy and cool Sunday

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Philadelphia police investigate a homicide and suspicious death at a house in Logan

Philadelphia Police investigate a fatal shooting and an additional suspicious death in a house on North Broad Street in the Logan section.

LOGAN - A horrifying double murder scene on the 4600 block of North Broad Street in the city’s Logan section. Philadelphia Police say they found a decomposed body of a person shot on the 3rd floor of a house. The gender and identification of the person is unknown. They also found the body of a 45-year-old man shot and killed.

2. 13-year-old boy critically injured in North Philadelphia shooting

Philadelphia Police investigate a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition. Officials say police responded to the 2200 block of North Woodstock Street Saturday night, about 7:15, on the report of a shooting. Police found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. They rushed him to the hospital where he was listed as extremely critical.

3. 100-year-old NJ native and WWII veteran runs in Penn Relays

100-year-old New Jersey native and World War II veteran Lester Wright runs in the Penn Relays.

UNIVERSITY CITY - On Friday, Lester Wright celebrated his 100th birthday. Saturday, Wright ran the 100-Meter Dash at the Penn Relays. A typical start to race and, just like that, 100-year-old Lester Wright was off to the races, bringing the 1,000s in attendance to their feet.

"I hadn’t ran in three years because I was ill and this is the first race since my recovery," Wright explained.

4. Weather Authority: May begins cloudy and cool

PHILADELPHIA - After a beautiful Saturday, yet again, it's a cloudy, cool and wet week ahead. For Sunday's Broad Street Run, it is expected to be 50 degrees at the start of the race and 66 degrees by noon. We're tracking spotty showers between 2 and 7 p.m. We'll have a few more showers pop up overnight, and there will be a handful of showers leftover Monday morning.