Phoenix Police: Kidnapping story 'fabricated' for faster police response

Phoenix Police officials announced on the night of May 12 that there was no child who was inside a truck that was stolen earlier in the day, despite previous reports.

The incident began, according to earlier reports by investigations, along Indian School Road west of Central Avenue.

Initially, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix Police said the caregivers of the "child," along with a couple, went into a convenience store in the area, and at some point, the couple went back to the truck, and drove the vehicle away, with the "child" inside.

Police were called after the vehicle was stolen. A description of the "child" was also made to investigators, which included the clothing the "child" was wearing at the time.

"The resources which were used during this investigation worked tirelessly to find the alleged kidnapped baby. A police helicopter was also utilized during the search," read a portion of a statement released by police on the night of May 12.

Officers later found the allegedly stolen truck near 19th Avenue and Orangewood, but no child was inside.

"Detectives have learned that the ‘care giving couple’ fabricated the story of the kidnapping. The couple wanted quicker police response to get their vehicle back from the suspects who took their truck without their permission," read a portion of the statement. "With the facts as we now know them, the suspects will now be arrested and booked for false reporting to law enforcement."

Sgt. Fortune said the department will identify the suspects who made the fabricated report later on.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

(Click here for the interactive map)

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters