Plane crashes on front lawn of home in Lehigh County, emergency crews on scene
article
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a plane crash in Lehigh County.
SkyFOX was live over the scene where a plane could be seen crashed onto the front lawn of a home in Salisbury township.
Crews sprayed down the plane, which appeared to be completely destroyed under a tree on the property.
It is unclear if anyone was injured, or what lead to the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.