Plane crashes on front lawn of home in Lehigh County, emergency crews on scene

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a plane crash in Lehigh County.

SkyFOX was live over the scene where a plane could be seen crashed onto the front lawn of a home in Salisbury township.

Crews sprayed down the plane, which appeared to be completely destroyed under a tree on the property.

It is unclear if anyone was injured, or what lead to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.