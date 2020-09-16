Police: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting near basketball court in Spring Garden

Philadelphia police say one person has died and three others were wounded in a shooting near a basketball court at Roberto Clemente Park in Spring Garden.

It happened on the 1800 block of Wallace Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot once in the torso. He was taken to Jefferson in critical condition. A second man was shot once in the back. He is currently listed in extremely critical condition. A third victim was shot twice and is listed in stable.

Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Spring Garden.

A fourth victim died on the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

