Police: 1 dead, 3 extremely critical after shooting in Overbrook Park
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man has died following a quadruple shooting in the city's Overbrook Park neighborhood.
It happened on the 1400 block of N. 76th Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot an unknown amount of times and died at the scene.
A second victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot multiple times throughout the body. He is listed in extremely critical. A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were also shot and listed in extremely critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
