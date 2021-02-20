Police: 1 dead, at least 3 injured in shooting at bowling alley in East Norriton

article

Authorities say one person is dead and at least three others are injured following a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday night in Montgomery County.

Police responded to Our Town Alley on the 2900 block of Swede Road in East Norriton just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

One person was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to area hospitals, according to police.

Officials did not provide information on the condition of the victims. Police said it's possible that other victims were driven to nearby hospitals.

Police have not been able to identify a suspect or a motive at this point.

Advertisement

An investigation is ongoing. FOX 29 will provide the latest updates as they become available.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter