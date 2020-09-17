Police: 1 dead in hit-and-run crash on Route 1 in Fairless Hills

Authorities say a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Route 1 in Fairless Hills early Thursday morning.

The collision reportedly happened on a stretch of highway between Oxford Valley Road and Route 13 around 1 a.m.

It appears the victim was either riding or walking a bike along the highway when the collision happened. The driver of the striking vehicle is being sought by police.

Route 1 between Oxford Valley and Route 13 was closed as investigators tried to piece together what happened. The highway has since reopened.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!