Police: 1-month-old killed in head-on crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Authorities say a 1-month-old girl has died following a two-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard late Thursday night.

A vehicle driven by a 21-year-old woman with three passengers, including a 1-month old and 4-year-old, slammed head-on into an SUV driven by a 29-year-old man while crossing Roosevelt Boulevard on Harbison Avenue, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say a 1-month-old girl is dead following a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the infant was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she died. The 4-year-old boy had minor injuries. The woman driver was treated for leg injuries and the passenger was suffered bruising. The 29-year-old driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Police said two car seats were found in the vehicle that was carrying the children. It is unknown if the children were properly harnessed into their seats. Police will use traffic cameras as part of their investigation.

____

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter