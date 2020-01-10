Police: 1 resident killed in Marple Township house fire
MARPLE TWP., Pa. - Authorities say a person was killed and another rescued in a house fire in Marple Township.
The fire broke out of the 700 block of Saint Francis Drive around 9 p.m. Friday.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
No word on the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.
