Police: 10-year-old boy shot in the head during drive-by shooting in Frankford

Philadelphia police say a 10-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in Frankford.

It happened on the 2000 block Margaret Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the boy was struck in the back of the head while he was walking home from school. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan called it "unacceptable" and says he hopes the community will come forward with information to solve the case.

So far, no arrests have been made.

A few weeks ago, a gunman firing into a North Philadelphia home killed a 2-year-old girl a day after an 11-month-old boy was critically wounded when shots in another part of the city hit a car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.