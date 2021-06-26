Police: 10-year-old fatally shoots himself after finding loaded gun at home in Nicetown-Tioga

article

Philadelphia police say a 10-year-old boy fatally shot himself in the head while he was home alone with his younger sister Saturday evening in Tioga-Nicetown.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Pacific Street just before 6 p.m. for reports of a child shot.

Police said the boy was struck once in the head and died at St. Christopher's Hospital.

Investigators do not know if the gun used in the shooting is registered.

"Another one of our precious children has died as the result of gunfire," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "As a community, we must all strive to do better in keeping guns out of the hands of our kids."

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

