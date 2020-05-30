Police: 13 officers injured, over 200 arrested during riots in Philadelphia

Thirteen Philadelphia police officers were injured during Saturday afternoon's protests in Center City, according to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

The officers reportedly sustained their injuries while attempting to control crowds, make arrests, prevent property breaches, and other acts of vandalism. Commissioner Outlaw says officers also had liquid and solid items thrown at them.

According to police, seven officers were treated with chemical burns to the face, four officers sustained head injuries, and four had injuries to various extremities. No word on the condition of the officers at this time.

Officials will provide an update on the number of injured civilians and their conditions in a future news conference.

Of the more than 200 arrests reported by police on Sunday afternoon, 138 were for curfew violations. Forty-eight people were arrested for looting and burglary and eight people were arrested for theft or assault on a police officer. There were three firearms violations.

Instances of looting were reported on West Walnut and West Chestnut Streets on Saturday evening and continued Sunday morning. Kensington and Port Richmond businesses were also ransacked by rioters on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia police have sought the help of neighboring police forces from Montgomery County, Bucks County, Abington Township, SEPTA and state police.

Philadelphia is under a mandatory curfew until 6 a.m Sunday that has been extended for another evening Sunday night into Monday.

