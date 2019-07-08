Police: 13-year-old boy has both hands partially blown off after firework ignites

article

Police say a 13-year-old boy had both hands partially blown off after he attempted to light a firework and it ignited in his hands in the city's Summerdale section.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday at the Edward Houseman Rec Center on the 5000 block of Summerdale Avenue.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. The bomb squad is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.