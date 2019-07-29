Police: 13-year-old boy with autism missing from Berks County

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing child with autism in Berks County.

Aiden Milam, 13, was discovered missing from his home Lower Heidelberg Township home early Monday morning.

Police say Milam left around 1:30 a.m. on his own accord.

Milam is described as 5-foot-2 and 90 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Milam's whereabouts is urged to contact police at 610-678-3011 or call 911.