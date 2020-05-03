Police: 13-year-old critical after shooting in Chester

article

Authorities say a 13-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in Chester.

Officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Potter Street just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 13-year-old victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home on the 400 block of East 20th Street.

Witnesses told police that the teenage victim was running away from at least one shooter through the backyards of homes in the area.

Police say the boy was shot multiple times in the abdomen and once around the head. The shooter allegedly retreated to a black 2007 Acura RDX with Delaware tags.

The victim was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and later transported to Alfred Dupont Hospital. He is reportedly in critical condition.

Authorities say they are following several leads. Anyone with information on this incident can contact detectives at 610-447-8431.

