Police: 13-year-old girl missing from South Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since last week.

Investigators say Kymirah Bennett was last seen on the 2300 block of South 25th Street at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Bennett is described as 5'7, 125 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder length black hair. She was last spotted wearing a dark colored tank top, dark colored shorts and red Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information on Bennett's whereabouts can contact investigators at 215-686-3013.